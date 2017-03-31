Golden Jubilee: Clergy Wants Wike, Amaechi To Reconcile

As the State is preparingtowards the success of the Golden Jubilee celebration on May 27, Rev Sokari Sobrekon, has called on the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to ensure that he reconciles with his kinsman and friend, the Minister of Transport, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi.

The clergyman who is also an activist, made the call, Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

The Senior Advocate of Niger Delta (SAND), as fondly called, said such move would add colour to the event.

Sobrekon noted that the Golden Jubilee celebration should be a better ground to settle the two friends/ brothers whom he said have contributed immensely to the development of the state.

He told the Governor to set the pace by including Amaechi’s name as one of the awardees as well as other past governors of the state.

According to him, the development would prove the governor’s claim to have forgiven and received all for the interest of the state.

He said that doing so would earn him more credibility even though the minister fails to honour the governor’s invitation.

Citing the defunct NCNC and other political parties as an example, he said that both the APC and PDP would one day vanish but Wike and Amaechi will remain as kinsmen.

He, therefore, pleaded with them to eschew politics of bitterness and hate and embrace each other, adding that a house divided in itself can- not stand.

On what informed his advice he said the duo are prominent political figures in the state who cannot be missed both at the Federal and State levels, hence the need for them to come together.

He pointed out that the progress of the state and Niger Delta lies in their hands, while appealing to other political leaders in the State to intervene and ensure that Wike and Amaechi reunite.

The SAND further appealed to Governor Wike to include the likes of Zamani Lekwot, a former Sole Administrator of the state among others in the list of those to be honoured by the State Government.