Court Orders Seizure Of ‘Okafor’s Law’

Jusitce Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos has issued an Anton Piller order directing the seizure of a film titled Okafor’s Law directed by Nollywood producer, Omoni Oboli for copy right infringement.

The court also issued an interim order SUS pending the release and launch of the film in any movie theatre or cinema house on March 31, 2017 pending the determination of a motion on notice before the court.

The judge ordered the seizure of all copies, materials, projections or infringing materials relating to the subject matter. The order follows an exparte application filed by a company, Rancoteur Production Limited on behalf of a Canada based script writer, Mr Jude Idada who lays claim to the film Okafor’s Law as his intellectual property.

The plaintiff had filed the suit through Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN) seeking an order halting the premiere and release of the said Okafor’s Law pending the determination of a copy right infringement suit filed against Omoni Oboli.

Joined as first to third defendants in the suit are Dioni Visions Entertainment, Omoni Oboli and the Filmore Limited. The plaintiff in its exparte application had sought an order restraining the premiere or release of the said film as well as Anton Piller Order seizing all copies of the infringing material.

The Exparte application was moved in terms by counsel from the law firm of Idigbe, Mrs O. Otudor who urged the court to grant the order as prayed. Delivering his ruling on the exparte motion, Justice Buba granted the orders as prayed.

The court made the following orders, an order of interim injunction restraining the first to third defendants whether by themselves or their privies from premiering the feature film, Okafor’s Law in Lagos or any part of Nigeria pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

An Anton Piller Law is granted to the plaintiff to enter the defendant’s premises, cinemas, studio and other places of dissemination to seize all copies of infringing materials relating to the subject matter.