CLO Concludes Facts-Finding On Radio Bayelsa Dispute

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has concluded an investigation into the industrial dispute in Radio Bayelsa which resulted in alleged flogging of four union leaders by the general manager of the station.

The Tide’s reports that the General Manager, Mr John Idumange, allegedly flogged the four unionists for calling for workers’ strike.

In a report on Saturday in Yenagoa, the state Chairman of CLO, Chief Nengi James, called on the Bayelsa Government to urgently wade into the dispute in the interest of industrial harmony.

He said that based on CLO’s tradition of investigating a matter with a view to obtaining facts to base decisions on, the parties had given accounts of the incident before it.

According to him, CLO maintains impartiality but advises on the way forward.

“Following recent happenings at Radio Bayelsa and the dimension of the rift between the newly-appointed general manager and the workers’ union, which was reported by the media, the leadership of CLO instituted a fact-finding team.

“The aim is to get the immediate and remote causes of the growing conflict with a view to contributing to its resolution.

“The investigation is also aimed at making recommendations to the government to nip certain negative precedents in the bud, especially as regards public service rules, human rights and industrial relations,” he said.

He advised the Bayelsa Government to study the report of the team, carry out further investigations, if necessary, and discipline anyone found wanting in accordance with the public service rules.

James urged the government to be more responsive and proactive in times of industrial crisis with a view to resolving it fast.

He urged labour unions to adhere to the principles of industrial relations and articulate their grievances in writing to managements.