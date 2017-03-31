Chiwetalu Agu Veers Into Music

Nollywood Icon, Chiwetalu Agu announced recently that he would be releasing a music album to be titled ‘Mr President ‘. This announcement came as a surprise because most of his fans who know him as a veteran Nollywood actor did not know he could also carry a tune.

The well loved Nollywood legend revealed that he was stepping into the music world with the release of his debut album, “Mr President”.

According to him, the album will also have five music videos made to reflect on the daily activities of average Nigerian and the current spate of hardship we are facing in the country.

“Nigerians are suffering, there is hunger in the land and someone who is in speaking position has to say it. The song is not about extolling, but has the other fun tracks that will make you dance, laugh and merry, it is an album for everyone”, he added.

Chiwetalu Agu hails from Amokwe in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. Born 5th March 1956 in Enugu, Enugu State. He has spent over 31 years in the entertainment industry with tutelage in NTA and the then Anambra State Television (ATV) Channel 50.

He had his primary and secondary education at Ogui Nike College of Immaculate Conception and Wisent College, West Germany respectively.

He joined this profession in 1981 when he came back to Nigeria. He had his own theatre group known as the “Inspirers”. Back then he acted in many NTA programmes like Ikoro, produced by Joe Onyekwere.

In 2002, he was honoured with the Best Actor Award in Nollywood, also the most popular actor in 2009 and in 2012, he was given the Nollywood Award for Best Actor in Indigenous Movie (Non English speaking language).