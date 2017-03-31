Bayelsa Residents Draw Attention To Coastal Communities

Some residents of Bayelsa have appealed to government at all levels to extend socio-economic developmental to the water transportation sector as a critical aspect of national growth, especially for coastal communities.

The residents made the appeal in separate interviews newsmen in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

According to the residents, the development of water transportation, especially within the coastal states can sustain socio-economic activities and job creation for residents and the country at large.

The Tide’s source correspondent, who visited some communities in Bayelsa observed that water remained a major means of transporting human, goods and services in the state.

Bayelsa is a predominantly riverine state as a large percentage of settlements can only be accessed by river.

Out of the eight local government areas of the state, only four including Yenagoa, Ogbia, Kolokuma/Opokuma and some communities in Sagbama can be accessed by road.

Our correspondent visited communities like Ukubie, Okpotuwari, Ondewari, Oweikorohga and Otuanin Southern-Ijaw local government areas for their opinions on water transportation.

Other communities where residents expressed their views on water transportation were Ofoni, Ayamasa and Toruebini in Sagbama area of Bayelsa.

Mr Elijah Efamughe, a Chief in Ukubie community, Southern-Ijaw Local Government Area, said that the challenges posed by water transportation were worrisome.

Efamughe stressed the importance of water transportation to the development of waterlogged communities, saying their lives would be made easier and better.

He said that the ancient Ukubie community, one of the major oil producing communities in Bayelsa, had been suffering from neglect in terms of infrastructure including access roads, portable water and functional hospital.

Efamughe said that the transportation of goods and services were done on weekly basis through the popular big boat called “the house boat”.

According to Efamughe, house boats are few in the area leading to situations where residents only travel when there are in serious need to do so.

“My people also need access roads and bridges like those in Lagos and other coastal states; we hardly travel to the city due to lack of transport and you know water transport is very costly.

“Sometimes, our farm produce get spoilt because of lack of means to transport them.

“We want roads and bridges to our communities. When there is road, the standard and cost of living will be better. When there is road, everything around us will begin to breathe fresh air.

“We want the three tiers of government to come to our aid to develop water transport and construct roads not only to Ukubie but to other coastal communities.”

Efamughe said that residents pay N3, 500 for water transport from Ukubie to the Yenagoa by a speed boat, a journey of less than 30 minutes by road.

“Just imagine how much it will cost to transport goods in the community. It has even increased the cost of a bag of sachet water to N200.

“Half rubber of garri is sold for N500, while the big rubber is sells between N1, 500 and N1, 800 in Bayelsa,” Efamughe said.