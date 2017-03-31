Ciroc Vodka unveiled three brand influencers in spectacular fashion to unsuspecting A-Listers at the Sky Lounge Restaurant Lagos on Saturday 25th March. Bestselling author and media personality, Toke Makinwa, chart topping artiste cum producer, Tekno and veteran singer Banky W were handpicked for their individual embodiment of ciroc’s playful luxury attitude and will launch the brands on arrival campaign in April.
The unveiling which doubled as a brunch was a defining cultural moment for the fashion istas, industry faces and socialites in attendance. Hosted by ace comic Bovi, guests enjoyed a fabulous assortment of summer cock tails whilst savouring the lavish selection of brunch favourites from home pasteries and French toast to sumptuous deserts.
Banky W, Others Emerge Ciroc Vodka Ambassadors
