Banigo, Obuah Felicitate With Sekibo At 60

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with the member of the National Assembly from the State representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, on his 60th birthday anniversary on 1st April, 2017.

In a congratulatory message issued at Government House, Port Harcourt, Dr. Banigo described Senator Sekibo who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior as an accomplished technocrat and a grassroot politician who has impacted positively on the lives of the people of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

The Deputy Governor said that at 60, distinguished Senator Thompson Sekibo has proven to be a selfless, hardworking, dependable and committed leader through his effective representation at the National Assembly.

Dr. Banigo while wishing Senator Thompson Sekibo a happy birthday anniversary which will also feature the public presentation of books he has written and published in the past ten years prayed God Almighty to grant him good health, strength, wisdom and many more years of fruitful service to God and humanity.

Also the Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro. Felix Obuah has felicitated with the Senator representing Rivers-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Distinguished Senator George Thompson Sekibo, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Bro. Obuah, who described the Senator and Igo Alabo of Ogu Kingdom as a blessing, not only to Rivers people but the entire nation, joined the teeming well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond to thank the Almighty God for his sound health and life.

The PDP Chairman congratulated Sen. Sekibo on this auspicious event, wishing him more grace as he continues to put smiles on the faces of his constituents, Rivers people and Nigerians at large.

It is from the bottom of my heart that I, on behalf of your beloved party, the PDP, in the State, congratulate and rejoice with you on the occasion of your 60th birthday, and pray that the Almighty God continue to uphold you, give you the grace to continue to lead and represent your people creditably as always and to sustain your philanthropic services to the masses.

May I also use the occasion of your birthday, Distinguished Senator, to commend you for being a dependable compatriot, strong pillar and an infallible defender and ambassador of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, over the years.You have truly demonstrated a true spirit of statesmanship, legislative prowess and sagacity by given voice to the voiceless, putting food on the table of the masses and therefore, made us proud of having you as one of us. I say more grease to your elbow.