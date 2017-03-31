Banigo Hints On How To Motivate Youth

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the recognition of hardwork and excellence by people of goodwill will encourage youths to strive for greatness.

Dr Banigo made the remark while presenting the Deputy Governor’s prize for excellence to Dr Nkiruka Vivian Ogwuegbu in her office at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor stated that the presentation of the prize was in fulfilment of her pronouncement during the recent induction ceremony of the newly qualified Medical Doctors and Dental Surgeons of the College of Health Sciences, University of Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor who also presented a copy of the Holy Bible to Dr Ogwuegbu advised her to always hold unto God, study and meditate on the Bible to receive more inspiration and blessings from God in all her endeavours and commended her for being an outstanding dental surgeon. In her response, Dr Nkiruka Vivian Ogwuegbu said the Deputy Governor’s prize is a challenge for her to do more exploits, because according to her “to whom much is given, much is expected,” saying she would ever remain grateful to the philanthropic disposition of Dr. Banigo who is a medical elder and role model.

Dr Ogwuegbu lauded her parents for providing the platform for her to attain the feat and urged her colleagues and friends to be focused and hardworking to achieve excellence, adding that she would be committed to her course to uphold the confidence reposed in her.