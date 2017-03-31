At 53, Ngozi Nwosu Awaits Mr Right

Fuji House of Commotion Star, and Veteran Nollywood Actress, Ngozi Wosu in a recent interview disclosed that she is still waiting for Mr Right as she has not given up in marriage at 53.

The actress said, only God knows what the future holds and I know that his plans for me are always good. I don’t work according to other people’s time and when it is the right moment for me, things will fall into place”.

She noted that a colleague in the movie industry, Clarion Chukwurah, married her third husband, Anthony Boyd at 51. The comic actress has been in the Nigerian movie clan for nearly 20 years. She came to limelight for her role in early Nollywood films, such as ‘Evil Passion’.

She had a kidney transplant in 2013, in India after she had a kidney related disease.