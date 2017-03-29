WKU Set To Certify Coaches, Referees

World Kickboxing and Karate Union (WKU), Nigeria Chapter has concluded its two days seminar for coaches and referees, at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital.

Speaking shortly after the seminar, the president of WKU, Nigeria Chapter, Nizar Tableb said the seminar is basically to certify coaches and referees that will officiate the forthcoming National Championship next month, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, 40 persons wrote examination to enable them become professional.

Coaches and referees, saying that only those who pass the examination will be given certificate and licensed to officiate in any Kickboxing Championship.

“I want to say that the seminar for the coaches and referees is important to WKU in Nigeria because, we don’t want to go out and hire referees and coaches outside the country anytime we have championship”, Taleb said.

The president explained that out of the 40 persons that sat for the examination five are females.

“In Nigeria we have good fighters that can feature in international contests but what they need is self confidence and technique”, he stated.

Tonye Orabere