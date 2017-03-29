Visit Rivers For Projects Tour, Obuah Invites Ortom

As prominent Nigerians and top politicians in the country including, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo continue to visit Rivers State and join Governor Wike in tour of projects across the state, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Bro Felix Obuah wants Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to undertake a similar visit.

Bro Obuah in a statement by his media Advisr, Jerry Needam commended the Vice President, governors, senior citizens, religious leaders and political leaders who found time inspite of their tight schedules to see for themselves the developmental projects in the state

Obuah particularly lauded similar visits by some All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors, who have demonstrated high spirit of patriotism and statesmanship during such visits and tours of completed and ongoing projects embarked upon by Gov Wike across the State.

Bro Obuah noted that apart from the landmark peace and security in the State, which is largely a product of the various deliberate and committed efforts and successful amnesty programme of Governor Wike, Port-Harcourt, the State capital, and its environs now wear a new look, following the Operation Keep Rivers State Clean initiative of the current administration through the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA.

In addition to this, Obuah maintained, that infrastructural, human capacity and institutional development have been top priorities of the Gov Wike administration for which Rivers people, residents and business operators in the State are happy about.

Bro Obuah however expressed grave concern over the insecurity leading to continued loss of lives of innocent citizens in Benue State under the watch of Mr. Ortom, noting that any government worth its salt should be able to provide security of lives and property for its citizens, a great feat that the Wike administration has achieved, even in the face of apparent distractions and politicization of insecurity by the opposition party in the State.

According to the PDP Chairman, visiting Rivers State and embarking on tour of developmental projects will avail Gov Ortom the opportunity to tap from Gov Wike’s wealth of experience and success story. “This is a passionate invitation to Mr. Ortom, which should not be taken for granted”, Obuah insisted.

“No man knows it all. If your style of leadership does not work, learn and adopt Gov Wike’s proactiveness in governance”, Obuah stated, while also commending the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the judicious use of the first tranche of the Paris Club fund from the federal government, even though it was meagre, compared to what was released to other APC controlled States.

He listed some completed and ongoing projects across the three Senatorial Districts of the State to include the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Ecumenical Centre, Federal High Court, Civic Centre, Dredging and Reclamation work at Ogbunabili/Nkpogu Location, Nkpogu Bridge, Trans-Amadi Road, Woji Akpajo Bridge, Slaughter Road, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Rumigbo.

Others are Igbo-Etche road, Airport-Ipo-Omademe Road, General Hospital, Ahoada, Reconstruction of Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba road, Ahoada-East LGA, General Hospital, Abua, General Hospital, Abonnema, General Hospital, Buguma, Zonal Hospital, Degema and General Hospital Omoku, Abonnema Link Road, Street and Traffic Lights, construction of New Jetties, amongst several others.

“To end the pains of our brothers, sisters and fellow countrymen in Benue State, we call on Gov Samuel Ortom to visit Rivers State and tap from Governor Wike’s security and developmental projects concept and expertise,” Obuah stressed, appealing to him to stop the media noise and take governance seriously.

Bro Obuah regretted that Ortom is unable to pay monthly salaries of civil servants in his state running into several months, after borrowing over N 60 billion in 7 months.