Varsity Partners Bizmen On Speed Limiter Production

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, says the university is partnering with some entrepreneurs to begin mass production of the speed limiting device at affordable prices.

Ambali made this known while featuring at a news forum in Abuja.

He said the effort was in line with a call by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the university’s mandate to contribute to the development of the country through research.

“University of Ilorin through our group of research scientists from various relevant disciplines have come together and they have come up with a device.

“And that device was tested in-house, within the university campus and it worked.

“So right now, we are at the stage of making mass production. We have been able to get one or two entrepreneurs in Lagos who are ready to put up some money to be able to help us do mass production of the device.’’

Ambali said that the cost of the device would be affordable, adding that the aim was to reduce the burden on the people.

He explained that the university had also signed agreement to ensure that the sugar research institute of the institution produced sugarcane seedlings to meet the needs of farmers.

The vice-chancellor promised that the university would continue to lay emphasis on those things that would benefit the immediate community as well as the general populace.

He said that the university had come up with an oil spillage-cleaning device that would help in the clean up of the Niger Delta region.

“You are aware that the university has been able to come up with oil spillage cleaning device which is currently been tried by the government.

“We have tried it and it works.

“So of recent the Federal Government has given us the go ahead to talk with those that are cleaning the Niger Delta, so that we can contribute towards that,’’ he said.

The vice-chancellor said that other achievements of the institution in the area of agriculture included the Palm tree, the Jetropha and teak (a tropical hardwood tree species) plantations.

He said that the institution was collaborating with some industries toward the harvest and processing of these plantations once they are ready.

Ambali added that the university authorities had always put up minimum of 18 infrastructural facilities in the school on yearly basis in the last four to five years.

“Every year, we have been able to put up between 18 and 20 infrastructures ranging from classroom, office building, electricity, water supply, befitting security offices, hostel accommodation, roads to strengthening of security in the school,” he said.