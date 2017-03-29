Umahi Promises Resolution Of Pension Matters

The Acting Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ebonyi Chapter, Mr Leo Nkah, says Governor Dave Umahi has promised to ensure smooth resolution of issues concerning the newly introduced Contributory Pension Scheme.

Nkah, who spoke in an interview with yesterday on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the governor gave the assurance when the new NLC leadership paid him a courtesy visit.

The Tide recalls that deductions were made from workers’ salaries following the passage of the Law on Contributory Pension by the Ebonyi House of Assembly.

He said that the governor was intimated about the leadership change in NLC, in which Nkah, the President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Ebonyi Chapter, was elected acting chairman.

The Tide recalls that Nkah emerged Acting NLC Chairman, following the indefinite suspension of the incumbent Chairman, Ikechukwu Nwafor, over alleged financial misappropriation and gross misconduct.

He said that, the governor was told that, the change followed due process, as it was carried out in line with NLC constitution.

Nkah said that, the union emphasised the need for greater co-operation between the government and labour in order to boost the welfare of workers and promote good governance.

He said that the governor gave an assurance that issues concerning the new pension scheme already passed into law by the Ebonyi House of Assembly would be resolved.

“The governor pledged that, a 14-man panel of labour/government will be set up to review all issues that concern the pension law recently passed by Ebonyi State House of Assembly.’’

Nkah expressed optimism that the governor would fulfil the promise, noting that till date, “ it is on record that Ebonyi is among the states not owing workers’ monthly salaries.

“ Workers in Ebonyi public and civil service are paid within the month.

“ He gave the instruction that workers must be paid within the month and he ensures the directive is carried out.

“ The promise to resolve all issues surrounding the new pension scheme will not be an exception.’’

Nkah also solicited the support and co-operation of the state workforce to the state NLC.