Polio’II Not Cripple Any Kogi Child – Gov

My governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State yesterday pledged to ensure that no Kogi child would be crippled by polio during his tenure.

The governor said this in Lokoja at the stakeholders meeting with members of Kogi State Taskforce on Polio Eradication, Routine Immunisation and Primary Health Care.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Simon Achuba, said his administration would leave no stone unturned to make sure that no polio would be recorded in the state, which had been polio-free since 2009.

“Our health policies will address all health needs of the people of Kogi, especially the vulnerable ones among us.

“The primary, secondary and tertiary health care facilities will be equipped with standard equipment and the necessary manpower to effectively handle most cases at the community level.

“Stakeholders must ensure that there is no vaccine rejection in their domain as it would not be tolerated.

“We will ensure that all caregivers are properly educated on the importance of vaccination,” Bello said.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, commended Bello for prompt release of fund during the polio compatible case recorded at Okura, Dekina Local Government Area, in February this year.

“We must work together, develop interest and synergise to totally eradicate and prevent killer diseases that can harm our children.

“I can assure you that the ministry will work on the recommendations made by the WHO, so as to sustain the immunisation programme in Kogi,” Audu said.

On progress on polio eradication, the representative of WHO in Kogi, Mr Kennedy Adejoh, said the state had recorded appreciable success in the past years on routine immunisation coverage.

He, however, noted that the success recorded in 2016 was below 90 per cent due to insecurity, high influx of displaced persons, declining political support, non-payment of salaries and poor staff motivation by local councils.

He, therefore, advised the State Government to make a monthly provision of N1.5 million for implementation of specific strategies for routine immunisation, and also procure motor cycles for all the 24 DSNOs for proper monitoring.

The Attah of Igala, Dr Michael Ameh-Oboni, who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers, commended the governor for making the health of the people a priority of his administration.

Ameh-Oboni, who was represented by the Achadu Oko Attah Igala, Dr Yusuf Ameadaji, pledged their commitment and support to the government’s effort to ensure the success of routine immunisation programme across the state.