Plans Underway For Peace In Ogoni -Obuah

The Chairman, Rivers State Chapter, of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has said that, plans are underway to ensure relative peace in Ogoniland as in other parts of the state.

Obuah, gave the assurance through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Jerry Needam and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s administration and the People Democratic Party (PDP) are working assideously to package a special amnesty programme to certain renewed cultists activities and militancy in the Ogoni area of the state.

The state PDP boss who applauded the state governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the wisdom and magnanimity to give the cultists a second chance, said the kind gesture is the hallmark of good governance and the sincere leadership of Governor Wike in the state.

Obuah, who blamed the member representing Oyigbo-Tai Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Hon. Barry Mpigi for the renewed cultist activities and militancy in Ogoni and said, no form of sabotage will be condoned from any quarters to scuttle the good governance of Governor Wike.

He noted that, the successes recorded in other parts of the state by the state amnesty programme have convinced all doubting Thomases including the opposition leaders in Ogoni that Governor Wike meant well for the people of the state.