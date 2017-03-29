Paris Club Refund: Lawyer Urges Monitoring Of States

A legal practitioner, Mr Omar Musa, has urged the Federal Government to constitute a high-powered committee to checkmate diversion of the Paris club loan refunds given to states.

President Muhammadu, who ordered the money to be released to the state governors, stressed the need for them to use part of the money to pay arrears of workers and benefits of retirees.

Musa gave the advice while speaking to The Tide source in Suleja yesterday.

According to him, the committee should be mandated to verify each state’s proposals on capital projects to be executed with such funds aside from paying workers’ salaries.

He said it had become necessary to put such a mechanism in place to ensure proper use of fund for projects that would make direct bearing on the lives of the ordinary people.

Musa said that the committee should also collaborate with the state houses of assembly in keeping track of the way and manner people-oriented projects were being executed to ensure judicious utilisation of the funds.

He further advised that only projects that had direct bearing on the lives of the people should be given the go ahead for execution by the committee.

Musa also called on the National Assembly to enact a law to support the government’s whistle blower policy and for Nigerians to support it to check corruption.

Musa expressed confidence that the policy would help fight corruption in all its ramifications if all stakeholders gave maximum support to its worthy cause.