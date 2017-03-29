NUAHP Tasks FG On Industrial Peace

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, has urged the Federal Ministry of Health to do the right thing to ensure industrial peace in the health sector.

The union made the call in a communique signed by Mr Charles Nwoye and Mr Bosah Ejido, Chairman and Secretary of the union, after a meeting in Nnewi, Anambra State, yesterday.

The union said that, the appeal became imperative due to the grave consequences of the union’s 23-day-old strike which had resulted to the suffering and death of the hospital’s patients.

The union has been on strike since March 6, insisting that, its demand for the payment of the adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) be met without further delay.

Other demands include enhanced entry point of medical laboratory scientists and radiographers which, according to the union, the Federal Ministry of Health had refused to effect implementation.

The communique accused the health ministry of issuing what it called obnoxious circulars resulting in disparities and adverse implementation in various health institutions.

It said that, the residency training for health professionals to enhance their capacity had also been agreed on several years ago but the ministry was doing little or nothing to ensure its implementation.

“Other issues like payment of call duty allowance for health information managers, dieticians and others have been agreed on but the ministry has not written any circular to back it up.

“The issue of professional autonomy and headship of departments by the university staff is a matter of common sense, civil service rule, national order and constitutional matter.

“Our demand for professional autonomy has received several reasonable court judgements in our favour and we do not see the justification for not executing it,’’ the communique stated.

The union further noted that CONHESS agreement was reached since 2014.

“We are not ruthless, it is the Federal Ministry of Health. Your pain is our pain. Your grief is our grief. But the issues have to be settled once and for all,’’ It added.