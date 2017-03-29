LMC Chairman Loses Brother

The death has been announced of Professor Inuwa Dikko, the eldest brother of Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of League Management Company (LMC).

According to family sources, Professor Inuwa died Monday morning in Zaria after some early morning discomfort that saw him visit his Doctor and later passed on in the clinic.

In his 70’s, the late Professor was a respected scholar and had served as the Director General Library Board and was also a former Chief Librarian at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Until his death, the promoter of liberal Islamic teachings was also a great sportsman and served as the patron of the Sarduana Fives Club.

In his tribute, the LMC Chairman described his late brother as “an embodiment of tradition, culture, education and westernization all in one”.

The remains of the late scholar has since been laid to rest same morning of March 27 in Zaria accordingly to Muslim rights.