Immunise Your Children, Wike Tells Mothers

Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike has explained that the government resuscitated the Task Force on Immunization to ensure that the State attains universal coverage in the state.

Governor Wike who disclosed this while speaking at the Flag-off ceremony of the first round of the Immunization Plus Days (IPDs) at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Churchill Road, Port Harcourt, therefore appealed to all mothers to immunise their children

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor stated that in line with the health policy of the government towards the provision of affordable and accessible healthcare services to the people, efforts would be intensified to ensure that the immunization exercise is taken to all the nook and cranny of the state including areas with difficult terrain.

“All we are saying is that, this immunisation exercise must reach every child, we must involve all the Schools, Churches and every child living in Rivers State must be reached and immunised, so that we can recover back all the missed opportunities, Some local government areas have recorded missed opportunities because of some reasons, difficulties and terrain, especially in places like Bonny, Opobo, ONELGA and Ahoada.” the Governor stated.

Governor Wike who emphasized the importance of routine immunization exercises for children expressed the commitment of the government to ensure that “our children and their mothers are in good health.”

The governor commended all the partners especially WHO, UNICEF and Rotary International for their contribution towards the eradication of polio in the State and urged parents to take full advantage of the Immunization Plus Days by ensuring that their children are vaccinated.

In his speech, the chairman of the occasion and Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Healthcare, Dr. George Opuda stressed the importance of immunization in the life of children and urged mothers to always make their children available for immunisation exercises to eradicate polio in the society.

Dr. Opuda lauded the partners and donors for their contributions which have ensured the achievements so far recorded in the primary healthcare programme.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon. Christian Chiokwa represented by Barr. Aminayanasam Fiberesima pledged the commitment of the Council to always create the enabling environment for Health related issues and other endeavours to thrive.

He said that the council would partner with the state government, international partners and donor agencies to ensure that the gains already recorded in the eradication of polio in the state is not only sustained but also improved upon.

In their separate goodwill messages, the representatives of WHO, UNICEF and Rotary International restated their resolve to remain supportive to the state government’s effort towards the total eradication of polio in the State.