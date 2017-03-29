Gombe Procures 20,000 Tonnes Of Fertilizer

The Gombe State Government has procured 20, 000 tonnes of fertiliser for distribution to farmers for the 2017 farming season.

Gombe, State governor Ibrahim Dankwambo disclosed this at the inauguration of Agrochemical plaza in Gombe recently.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Land and Survey, Alhaji Shehu Durbi, said that the fertiliser would be disbursed at subsidised rate to farmers.

He said that the state government would assist farmers in the state to improve their yields.

Dankwambo also commended the owner of the newly constructed plaza, adding that it would contribute positively to the economic development of the state.

He said such agro-chemicals were the essential ingredient for farming and would complement government’s efforts in agricultural development at the state and federal levels.

The plaza’s owner, Alhaji Uba Abdullahi, said that he constructed the plaza to boost business and to complement efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in giving priority to agriculture.

He said a lot of people have now gone into farming due to government’s efforts, adding that there was need to assist farmers in boosting their production.

He said that his outfit presently employs 300 people, adding that he gave free interest credits of chemicals to more than 200 farmers in the 2016 farming season in the state.

He called on other business men and women to key in by assisting in the development of Gombe state.

In his remarks, The Chairman of Traders Association, Alhaji Saidu Maikusa, commended the efforts of Abdullahi and urged government to keep supporting traders with soft loan to boost the state’s economy.