FRSC Blames 50% Of Road Crashes On Speeding

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) has said that speed accounted for 50 per cent of road traffic crashes in the country.

The Niger Sector Commander of the corps, Mr James Mbatse, made this known yesterday, when he paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the State House of Assembly in Minna.

Mbatse stated that the alarming rate of accidents caused by drivers who sped necessitated the introduction of the speed limiting device for commercial drivers.

“We are doing our best to reduce road traffic crashes to the barest minimum that is why we have introduced the speed limiting device.

“Some transport companies like ABC have since keyed into programme and we urge others to do the needful because it is for their good,” he said.

The FRSC boss appealed to the Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the passengers’ manifest bill when it eventually comes before it.

He also called on members of the public to always obey traffic rules and regulations as well as desist from over loading and other practices capable of endangering lives on road.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa, tasked the corps to focus more on educating and enlightening the populace on road safety.

He promised the state’s legislature would give the FRSC the support it required to effectively execute its mandate.