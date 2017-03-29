Fadama III: C’River Pays Counterpart Funding

The Cross River Coordinator of Fadama 111 Project, Mr Bassey Elemi, said the state government has paid N56 million for its 2015 counterpart funding for the project.

Elemi told newsmen in Calabar, recently, that this would facilitate the continuation of the project in the state.

“I sincerely thank Governor Ben Ayade for this. It makes us look serious and this may enhance our chances in terms of extension of the project if need be.

“It is a proof that Cross River State is ready for the project and I think this is the kind of action that the World Bank and its partners need,” Elemi said.

He said that the payment of the 2016 counterpart funding would encourage donor partners to do more for the state.

Elemi disclosed that 144 business plans had been completed for the first phase of the project.

The coordinator said the plans included those of the 360 hectares of cassava farms located at Nyanya in Bekwara; Wonye in Yala; and Akansoko in Akpabuyo local government Areas of the state.

He added that those who benefitted from the projects in the first phase of Fadama 111 additional financing project had undergone capacity building training.

The coordinator said that the farmers were at present clearing their farmlands for this year’s planting season.

He appealed to the federal and state government to assist the farmers with modern equipment to tackle the challenges of stumping on the field.

Elemi described stumping as a serious challenge to farming in the state because of its terrain.

“The major challenge we have now is stumping. This has slowed down the real cultivation process.

“So, I appeal to both the state and federal government to assist our farmers because they lack the required funds to hire equipment to clear stumps,” he said.