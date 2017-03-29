Customs Seizes N2.6m Drugs

The Nigerian Customs services last Monday said it intercepted truck loads of smuggled drugs worth N242,688.00.

The drugs identified as Tramadol Hydrochloride Tablets in the range of 225mg/200mg were seized along Lagos-Ibadan Road/ Apapa Road.

According to the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Col. Hammed Ali (rtd) the drugs were concealed in a total of 5,056 cartons.

Ali said the drugs are prohibited and not good for consumption without prescription, adding that investigations are ongoing to unravel the involvement of Customs personnel in the clearing of the consignment.

The controversial caftan wearing Comptroller General said the customs will look at the inspection Act which indicates full particulars of releasing officers in respect of the drug that has become largely abused in the society.

The drugs according to him, were packed in two trucks of Tramadols Hydrochloride 225mg in two units of 40 foot containers.

The Tide recalls that last year, the Federal Operations Unit Zone “A” evacuated 773 cartons of same Tramadol Capsules with 225mg and 700 cartons from an unnamed warehouse in Lagos with suspect still facing trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Some side effect of the drugs include adversely affecting consumers health, thereby causing agitation, nervousness, anxiety , seizures (convulsions), skin rash, dizziness and spinning sensation .

Other side effects include hallucinations, fever, fast heart rate, overalive reflexes , nausea, vomiting , upset stomach, diarrhea, constipation loss of coordination , headache and drowsiness

“This drug is prohibited and not good for consumption without prescription.

A lot of women and youths now take it to relieve stress, but its harmful to health, if taken outside Medical Guidance” Ali told journalists‘ in Lagos.

He said the Customs will intensify its battle against smuggling and continue to prevent prohibited items from entering the Nigerian markets to safeguard the economy and health of Nigerians.

Nkepemenyie Mcdominic-Lagos.