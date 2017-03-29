CRFFN Laments Inadequate Funding Of Council  

The Registrar, Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Mr Mike Jukwe, has identified inadequate funding for inability of the council to fulfil its mandates.

Jukwe made the observation in an interview with newsmen in Lagos yesterday.

Our source reports that the council was created by the CRFFN Act No 16 of 2007.

It’s mandates are to regulate the freight forwarding practitioners in the country, set standards of practice and impose sanctions on practitioners who failed to adopt international best practices.

The registrar said that the council had not been able to engage in capacity building for practitioners to adopt international best practices in freight forwarding.

Jukwe said that the main source of the council’s revenue was the practitioners’ operating fees being collected from freight forwarders.

He said that with appropriate funding, there should have been many highly educated freight forwarders who would have changed the face of Nigerian maritime industry.

“It is better to catch them young and start early.

“With the training programmes put in place by the council, it is expected that the practice of freight forwarding in Nigeria will conform to international standards.

“The standards are to ensure best practices for the much-needed employment and wealth creation that will ultimately impact positively on national growth,’’ Jukwe said.

The registrar, however, said that the council would not fail to develop a modern and globally competitive freight forwarding system in the country.

He expressed delight that the council was enjoying the cooperation of all stakeholders, particularly the Nigeria Customs Service, as directed by Section 19 (1&2) of the CRFFN Act.