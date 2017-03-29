Battle Royale In PH As Plateau Utd Visits

It will be battle royale at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt today as Rivers United FC hosts high-riding Plateau United of Jos in one of the week 16 Nigerian Professional football league, NPL game.

Both teams are currently experiencing contrasting fortunes in the league and would want to all out for the points at stake to improve their lot, respectively.

While Rivers United is yearning to turn around recent run of poor results that have seen them slide down the ladder to 18th position, the visitors lead the log via impressive performance home and away.

Thus, the desperation for the points at stake will set the tone for the encounter which is expected to be explosive.

Home fans will expect the Pride of Riers, as Rivers United are known, to raise their game and restore confidence in their quest for laurel this season.

Interestingly, the mood in the homer’s camp is positive and the players seem determine to stop the rot.

Captain of the team, Festus Austine has expressed optimism that his club will definitely take the three points at stakes, saying that they have put the past behind them.

According to him, the grey areas in the team have been addressed and his players are now committed and determined to deliver by producing the desire result.

“I want to say that we are not happy with our current position on the log. So we have talked to and charged ourselves not to lose any game again in order for us to move up the league table and challenge for the seasons top prize’ he said.

Tonye Orabere