Banigo Backs VAPP Bill Domestication

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has indicated her resolve to support the domestication of the Violence Against, People Prohibition (VAPP) Bill in Rivers State.

Making the declaration recently when members of the observatory steering committee (OBSTEC) on violence Against Women and Girls paid her an advocacy visit in her office, the Deputy Governor assured that OBSTEC vision in this wise is a noble one that would institute a legacy for the development of the girl-child.

I want to see myself years after now looking back to say, look at the girls we brought out, look at the women we reached out to, look at where they are. That is our passion, we do not want to leave a vacuum behind.

“We have to give our women and girls that space to be . I believe every person has a gift from God to exhibit and to show talent in life.

‘Just seek the support, little push and encouragement and they will be able to come out and shine”, she said.

Dr Banigo used the opportunity to congratulate members of OBSTEC on the milestone they have set in the quest to reduce violence against women and girls in Rivers State.

She urged them to forge ahead beyond the 500 cases of violence against women and girls in Rivers State, noting that there are still many that are not reported in the state.

I want to thank you for all the work you have done. Be strong and keep pushing, don’t give yourself boundaries, keep pushing and if you need more pushing, I will push it for you as well.

“Together, we are going to push it until we get to cover all the grounds”, she concluded.

Earlier in her speech, the Monitoring and Evaluation officer of OBSTEC, Dr Vetty Agala intimated Her Excellency on the objectives of OBSTEC.

Dr Agala, who represented the chairperson OBSTEC, Barr Florence Fiberisima used the opportunity to request for Her Excellency’s support to enable OBSTEC strengthen participation in the protection of he Girl-child.

She also requested for the adoption of OBSTEC as a functional platform for the government to work with in the reduction of violence against women and girls.

Other requests was for Her Excellency to secure the inclusion of the state action plan on the protection of women and girls into the Ministry of Women Affairs, and seure the domestication of violence against persons prohibition (VAPP) Act in the state.

