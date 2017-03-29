A’Ibom To Build Estate For Civil Servants

The Akwa Ibom State Government has acquired 300 hectares of land to establish a housing estate for civil servants in the state.

The state Commissioner for Lands and Town Planning, Mr Ime Ekpo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Uyo last Sunday.

Ekpo said that the project would ensure that civil servants in the state have their own houses before retirement.

He recalled that in 1991, the state government established a housing estate in Anua Ikot Okpon and Mbiabong villages in Uyo local government area for civil servants.

“We have acquired about 300 hectares of land in Uruan local government area to build an estate for our civil servants.

“In 1991, estates were opened in Uyo and most of the allocations went to civil servants on concessional basis.

“Every month something was deducted from their salaries to pay for the houses. Most civil servants in the state benefitted from it,” Ekpo said.

The commissioner added that government had concluded arrangement to build access roads to communities in Uyo, the state capital, before any sale of land in the city begins.

According to him, the access roads would help in maintaining the original master plan of the state capital.

Ekpo added that the state government would also collaborate with the private sector in the provision and development of recreational facilities.