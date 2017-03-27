UNIDO Urges Increased Financial Support For SMEs

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), has called on the Federal Government to increase its support for entrepreneurship and industrial development, by providing friendly policies and incentives.

UNIDO Representative to ECOWAS and Regional Director, Nigeria Regional Office, Mr Jean Bakole made the call in Abuja Thursday.

Bakole, made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah.

He said that, entrepreneurship and industrialisation were two important ingredients for tackling poverty and unemployment.

He said, the office would focus on promotion of inclusive and sustainable industrialisation by identifying, attracting and mobilising investments and appropriate technologies for small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

Bakole said, “UNIDO is highly committed in working with Nigerian Government to translate its new mandate which is inclusive and sustainable industrial development’’.

He said, the country’s mandate was important because it had been recognised at the international level through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) nine.

According to him, SDG nine is focusing on building resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.

Bakole said, UNIDO would be instrumental in supporting projects such as agriculture, energy, capacity building and called on other partners to support it.

“We cannot move to economic development without industrialisation; it is a must if we want to move our country from poverty to development,’’ he said.

Bakole commended the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP) and National Enterprise Development Programme (NEDEP), saying it was a good thing the current administration continued with the programme.

UNIDO was set up to help developing countries like Nigeria, particularly in Africa, to add value to their natural resources.

Enelamah said the ministry would partner with UNIDO to translate the plan into meaningful project.

He said with the strong leadership of UNIDO, the country would go a long way to reduce poverty in the country.

Enelamah said the problem of most projects had been lack of results.

He advocated for support from UNIDO on economic recovery.