RSG’ll Deliver On Divine Mandate – Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has given the assurance that the Governor Wike-led Administration would deliver on its divine mandate of executing projects that will propel the growth of the State and impact positively on the lives of the people.

Dr. Banigo gave the assurance while speaking at the 2017 Mothering Sunday of the Upper-Room Anglican Church Eliozu, Diocese of Evo, in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

The Deputy Governor noted that light is already being witnessed everywhere in the State, from the dark days of misrule and impunity by enemies of the State, considering the numerous people-oriented programmes being undertaken by the present administration.

She enjoined Christians to imbibe Godly virtues that would stand them out as true believers, to justify the Christians they profess to be.

According to her “people are waiting for our manifestation as sons and daughters of the Almighty, they want to see these Christians we say we are, what is different about us, we say we are born again, we are filled with the Holy Spirit, how differently do we conduct ourselves, how does our lives show forth the works of God, so that men can see his good works and give glory to Him.” The Deputy Governor stated.

Dr. Banigo said women, as mothers, should take greater interest in the affairs of their children by prevailing on them to shun negative behaviour in order to be useful to themselves, their families and the society, and commended the Upper-Room Anglican Church Eliozu for their prayers and intercessory for the Government and the State.

In her sermon, the Guest Preacher, Mrs. Joy Fyneface-Akah, advised Christians to be more cordial in their relationship with God.

Mrs. Fyneface-Akah who spoke on the theme “the Women that Waits Upon the Lord,” said only women who submit themselves totally to the will of God, can wait upon the Lord, adding that as Christians they should use the occasion of the Mothering Sunday to rededicate their lives to the Service of God and humanity.

Earlier in an address presented by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mrs. Mercy Fubara, the Mothers Union/Women Guild of the Church, said Mothering Sunday in the Anglican Communion is a day set aside to show love, gratitude and appreciation to Mothers across the world and solicited the support of the State Government towards the completion of their new Upper-Room ultra-modern Church building project.