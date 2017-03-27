RSG TO Complement FG On Quality Education

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says his administration will complement federal government in providing qualitative education to the citizenry.

Speaking at the 31st Convocation Ceremony of the University of Port Harcourt held at the Convocation Arena of the institution, Chief Wike said his administration is doing everything to provide qualitative education in the state.

The governor who spoke through his deputy Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said the vision of the Government for the New Rivers State is to ensure that every child who is of school age is in school, stressing that the State is witnessing the effective implementation of all campaign promises in the education sector.

He disclosed that the board of the State Universal Basic Education Scheme had been constituted while some secondary schools in the three senatorial districts of the State were being renovated and equipped with necessary facilities for the re-introduction of boarding system.

Chief Wike said the Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Center which was commissioned in February this year to boost technical education has received the blessing and approval of the National Board for Business and Technical Education, NABTEB.

In addition, the Governor stated that the College of Arts and Science Rumuola has been upgraded to a Polytechnic while the laws establishing the Rivers State University of Science and Technology as well as the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education have been amended to give them wider scope and ensure liberal selection of quality and competent leadership, in order to keep the dreams of the founding fathers alive.

He stated that attempt by some actors in the State’s education sector to truncate the vision of the government through the imposition of illegal levies in the school system has been promptly checked and those who were involved in the illicit business have been suspended in anticipation of appropriate disciplinary measures.

Wike called on the graduands to be good ambassadors of the school and congratulated the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt for producing quality manpower.

In his speech, President Muhammadu Buhari and Visitor to the University urged Nigerian Universities to maintain their position as Centers of Excellence and train students to be job creators and not job seekers as a deliberate effort to reduce the high level of unemployment in the county.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, President Buhari said the Federal Government would no longer tolerate the flexing of muscles between university managements and Governing Councils as well as students who are delighted in causing crisis in university campuses, tasking universities to henceforth accommodate only students who have serious business to do in the university system.

On his part, the Chancellor of the university and Emir of Gwandu, His Majesty Mohammadu Ilyasu Bashar described UNIPORT as an acclaimed fountain of peace and academic excellence, warning that nobody should be allowed to drag the good name of the university to the mud for any selfish reason.

The Chancellor expressed appreciation to the unwavering support and assistance of the Government and good people of Rivers State, particularly Governor Nyesom Wike over his indispensable role in the establishment of the Faculty of Social Sciences and his commitment to complete and equip the late Captain Elechi Amadi Faculty of Humanities building.