Rivers United Eyes Confederation Cup Group Stage

Bolaji Simon expresses disappointment in Rivers United’s exit from the CAF Champions League, but is now targeting a spot in the group stages of the Confederation Cup.

Simon said that the Port Harcourt outfit deserved to progress in the continent’s premier competition, but will now have to utilise their second chance to secure a place in the second-tier tourney.

“We were so disappointed that we lost 4-0 away to Al-Merreikh but that’s the game of football and you know in every game it’s either you win, draw or lose, but unfortunately we lost woefully and that has cost us a spot in the CAF Champions League,” Simon told newsmen.

“It was a disappointing outing for the team but we still have a chance on the continent because we shall play in the playoff of the Caf Confederation Cup to seek for a spot in the group stage.”

“We deserve to play in the continent’s prime club competition, we have a great squad that can hold its own anywhere.

“Although we have dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup but we shall see this as a second chance to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.”

Rivers United have been drawn in the playoffs of the Caf Confederation Cup with Zambian outfit, Zesco United.