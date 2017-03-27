Red House Dominates NDSS Athletics Competition

Red House has emerged winner of the 19th edition of Niger Delta Science School (NDSS) sports competition.

The house got a total of 290 points to emerge winner of the competition. Yellow House came second with 227 points, Green House came third with 211 points while Blue House came forth with 150 points.

Declaring the competition opened, the Reactor of the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Sam Kalagbor described the competition as high and commended the students for their mature behaviour throughout the period of the competition.

The Reactor who was represented by the Director Administration, Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Dr Fubara urged the students to continue to improve on their talents.

In his welcome address, the Director, Niger Delta Science School, Mr Emmanuel Egbuchiem said that the school attaches importance to sports in order to ensure the overall development of the students.

“The importance of sports in the overall development of a child cannot be ignored. This is because a healthy sprint, soul and mind need a healthy body to prosper.

“We therefore consider it necessary to ensure that while our students are thriving and flourishing in their academic pursuit, their physical wellbeing is not neglected, hence the organisation of this competition and other sporting activities in this school” he said.

The Director expressed the hope that the competition will go a long way in instilling the spirit of healthy competition in the students.