Rangers Technical Crew Gets Ultimatum

In light of their disappointing start to the 2016/17 season, the handlers of the Flying Antelopes have been asked to post positive results in their next few outings or face exile

The management of Enugu Rangers have handed their technical crew headed by Imama Amapakabo a three-match ultimatum to turn the fortunes of the club around.

Rangers’ management had an emergency meeting on Friday in Enugu where the decision, in light of the Flying Antelopes’ abysmal performances in the league and on the continent, was taken.

And the technical crew have been mandated to win their next three matches starting with their Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 15 encounter.

General manager, Christian Chukwu also urged the players to improve their output in the course of the three games.

“The management of the club has decided to review the activities of the technical crew and the players in the course of the next three matches. They must win the next three matches because we can’t continue to tolerate the recent poor results of the team in the league and in the CAF Champions League which we have now exited,” Chukwu disclosed to newsmen.

“We have told the players to shape up and that all eyes are on them to redeem their image in the CAF Confederation Cup assignment. We have been given second chance and it won’t speak well of us if we fail to make an impression again.”

Rangers were defeated 5-3 on aggregate in the CAF Champions League by Egyptian outfit, Zamalek and, on Wednesday, were welcomed back to the topflight with a 1-0 loss at Shooting Stars.