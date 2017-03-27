NGO Hails NDDC On Probe Committee

A non-governmental Organization, The League of Character Clubs Nigeria (LCCN) Has applauded the present management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for its plans to cleanse the agency of corruption.

LCCN President-General, Christian Kokoriko, who made the commendation during an interview with The Tide, Friday in Port Harcourt, said, the setting up of a committee to investigate corruption allegations in the commission was surely the best way to go.

Kokoriko, expressed dismay that in spite of the laudable objectives of establishing the commission by the Federal Government, the agency had little or nothing to show in view of the billions of Naira so far provided to it by the Federal Government

The LCCN boss, said he has confidence in the ability of the new Managing Director, Mr. Nsima Ekere, to reposition the commission, noting that, his progressive beginning is an obvious indication that he has character and also has something to deliver to the people of the region.

He said, “The way and manner the new MD has started, portrayed him as a man of strong character, a man who knows where he is coming from and where he is going.

“The problem with most of those who claim to be leaders in Nigeria is that, they don’t have clear focus of where they are and clear definition of the destination of their leadership.

“So you find them rigmarrolling around, claiming to be doing something but in the actual sense of it, they are busy thinking of how to divert the funds that come to their offices to themselves and their families, and their friends and well-wishers”.

Kokoriko, advised Ekere to be steadfast and never to allow fraudsters who hover around the system, especially agencies like NDDC, to mislead him.

He promise to partner with the new administration in NDDC in organizing character molding seminars for the staff and youths of the region for him to succeed.

He emphasized the need for the investigative committee set up in the agency to probe corruption allegations to be transparent and conchesive, adding that, in the past, so many such committees had been set up in the country but at the end of the day, either they were compromised or inconclusive such that the fraud game continues, thereby defeating the aim of such noble committees.

Chris Oluoh