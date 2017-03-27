NAFDAC Shuts Down Illegal Water Factories In PH

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down ten substandard and unregistered sachet water factories in Port Harcourt.

This was contained in a press release made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

The release signed by NAFDAC South South Zonal Press Relations Officer, Cyril Monye, said that the operation was part of the agency’s bid to permanently stamp out illegal sachet water production in the zone.

According to the release, four persons who are’ Levi Israel 30, Monica Amadi 48, Nduka Uba Udechukwu 27 and Chukwu Lloyd 39, were arrested during the operation, while four buses loaded with sachet water packaging machines, rolls of films and three generator sets, used in the business were impounded.

The release quoted the Rivers State coordinator of the agency Mrs. Mercy Ndukwe, an assistant Director’s as saying that the operation was aimed at sanitizing the chaotic sachet water business in the state.

She also said that the agency would never compromise as standard was their ultimate concern. “In course of this operation we discovered that some licensed sachet waters are no longer being operated by their original owners; they have sold off their franchise to someone else who in turn set up a substandard factory without consulting NAFDAC and with absolute disregard to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)”.

“This is a continuous exercise that will be sustained until the sachet water business in the state is sanitized and clandestine producers uprooted, those that could not meet up to standard are advised to look for other businesses to do”, Ndukwe stated.

The State coordinator said that the agency would not relent until all the substandard and unregistered premises are dismantled, warning that tough time awaits all illegal producers of packaged water in the state as NAFDAC had put strategies in place to frustrate their unwholesome activities.

The operation was carried out in Diobu, Bundu Waterside, NTA Road, Iwofe, Rumuolumeni, Eliparanwo, Ada George and Eagle Island.

The affected sachet waters which are either been operated in poor facility or with fictitious NAFDAC number are: FOUNTINO A1-5490L, RIVERA 01-3666L, REAL 01-40161L, Rosewil 01-2547L, KRIS B1-9605L, Melow 012983L, Preson A1-4289L, HANNOVER Ice, Debbie-king, and Tonic Spring.

The state coordinator encouraged those desirous of doing genuine business to come to NAFDAC office and be guided appropriately, urging the public to always report any suspected illegal production of NAFDAC regulated product, affirming the zero tolerance posture of the agency for fake and unwholesome products.