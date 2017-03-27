Mothers, Our Strong Suport – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has expressed satisfaction with the contributions of mothers to the development of the state.

In a message to mark this year’s Mothers Day, Chief Wike noted that mothers in the state have always lived up to their responsibilities.

He felicitated with mothers in the state on the occasion of Mothers Day, assuring them that his administration will continue to implement programmes that will enhance the capacity of women to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He also felicitated with Mothers across the world, saying that they are priceless.

The governor said Mothers occupy a special place in the state, as they are major stakeholders in the Rivers project.

Meanwhile, wife of the State Governor, Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike has urged the church for support in advocating for better status for women

She spoke when she was hosted by the Upper Room Anglican Church, Eliogbolo Archdeaconry in Eliozu Evo Diocese yesterday as part of the Mothers Day.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri, the Rivers State first lady noted that “because women want change they are waiting for the Lord. Their waiting has not been in vain and will not be in vain

Justice Wike lauded the parish for putting the plight of women in the agenda and pledged that the State Government will always support the church because of the crucial role it plays in the life of the present administration.

She also said that this year’s Mothers Day falls in the same month with the International Women’s Day and is apt as it underscores the role of women both in the church and society.

With the theme “ Women Who Wait Upon the Lord” Justice Wike lamented that the important role of women has been put at the back waters but said time has come for women to be bold, courageous and stand for what they believe.

“ A woman who can run a home can manage a local government, can manage a state and even a country because the home is the micorocosm of society. We are asking that woman be given the opportunity to assert themselves and show their abilities.”

She, however, commended the administration of Chief Wike who he said has put women at the forefront in governance adding, “this government has given women a sense of belonging with about four women in executive posts and parastals including a deputy governor for the first time in the history of the state.”

Meanwhile, Some clerics yesterday advised mothers to reflect on their lives and live up to the responsibilities of motherhood.

The clerics told newsmen that mothers should cultivate the virtues of humility and love in their relationships with their husbands, children and the society.

Monsignor Gabriel Osu, Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, said mothers should build healthy and peaceful homes that would create a peaceful society.

“It is wonderful when mothers are celebrated all over the world. That is why I celebrate my mother by singing for her the `Sweet Mother’ lyrics.

“Women are celebrated because of their numerous contributions to children’s upbringing and to the growth of the nation. “They raise future leaders because when these children are well-taken care of, there will be peace in the society,’’ Osu said.

He said there was need for mothers to place priority on their homes. women “Children are nurtured by mothers and without them, there would not be procreation.

“Given the present economic situation in the country, mothers are helpmates to their husbands, should live exemplary lives and support their spouses in all circumstances,’’ the cleric said.

Osu said mothers should always pray for their children and for the nation, especially in times of difficulties, saying that with prayers, the country would be revived.

Rev. Fr. Jude Abule of SS Titus & Timothy Catholic Church, Isheri-Oshun in Ikotun, Lagos, advised the Federal Government and well-meaning Nigerians to appreciate the contributions of mothers to the economy and the society at large.