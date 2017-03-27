Mothering Sunday: Clerics, Others Task Women On Motherhood

Some clerics yesterday advised mothers to reflect on their lives and live up to the responsibilities of motherhood.

The clerics told newsmen that mothers should cultivate the virtues of humility and love in their relationships with their husbands, children and the society.

Monsignor Gabriel Osu, Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, said mothers should build healthy and peaceful homes that would create a peaceful society.

“It is wonderful when mothers are celebrated all over the world. That is why I celebrate my mother by singing for her the `Sweet Mother’ lyrics.

“Women are celebrated because of their numerous contributions to children’s upbringing and to the growth of the nation. “They raise future leaders because when these children are well-taken care of, there will be peace in the society,’’ Osu said.

He said there was need for mothers to place priority on their homes. women “Children are nurtured by mothers and without them, there would not be procreation.

“Given the present economic situation in the country, mothers are helpmates to their husbands, should live exemplary lives and support their spouses in all circumstances,’’ the cleric said.

Osu said mothers should always pray for their children and for the nation, especially in times of difficulties, saying that with prayers, the country would be revived.

Rev. Fr. Jude Abule of SS Titus & Timothy Catholic Church, Isheri-Oshun in Ikotun, Lagos, advised the Federal Government and well-meaning Nigerians to appreciate the contributions of mothers to the economy and the society at large.

“Mothers need to be appreciated always. Not just on Mother’s Day only, because it is not easy to be a mother,” he said.

Abule said that the decay in the societal value system could be blamed on the negligence of some mothers. The cleric advised mothers to live up to their obligations by ensuring that they impact the right values, as well as monitor their children.

Rev Fr. Gabriel Emeasoba of St. Anthony’s, Gbaja, Lagos, said mothers should not give special attention to only one of their children and but should rather love their children equally.

“You do not know who God will use among your children. You should emulate Jesse in the Bible. God favoured David who was a shepherd,’’ he said.

Mrs Juliana Igwe, an educationist, said that mothers had been bearing the brunt of the current economic situation in the country.

According to Igwe, it has become more difficult and expensive to play our roles in the home. “Our role as mothers is to ensure harmony in our homes and by extension, the society.