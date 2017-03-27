Mitee Hails Wike Over Projects

With a visit to the various ongoing health facilities’ rehabilitation projects, Governor Nyesom Wike began activities in Government House last Sunday.

Shortly after inspecting works at some of the hospitals, the governor had a chat with Government House Correspondents. He noted that, among the hospitals being rehabilitated are zonal hospitals, that will provide tertiary and secondary healthcare to the people.

“Work has gone far in these hospitals. We are remodeling the hospitals and ensuring that we revive healthcare across the state.”

Chief Wike, last Monday, played host to the new commander of the 115 Special Operations Group of the Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Mahmud Madi.

He praised the effort and gallantry of the Airforce in dislodging terrorists in the North East part of the country saying “without your airpower, it would have been difficult to dislodge Boko Haram terrorists.”

The governor added, “I want to commend the Nigerian Airforce for the sacrifices you have made for the security of the country. Please keep it up.”

In order to ascertain the level of work at the ongoing Bonny/Bille/Nembe Jetty at the old Port Harcourt Township area, Chief Wike inspected the site and addressed youths and traders in the area last Tuesday.

The governor assured them that the project is for the overall benefit of the residents of the area and the riverine communities of Bonny Island, Bille and Nembe in Bayelsa State. He wondered why youths in the community have refused to be employed by the contractor, preferring to act as stumbling blocks to the smooth execution of the project.

There was a State Executive Council meeting last Wednesday and the State Information/Communications Commissioner, Dr. Austin Tam-George-briefed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting presided over by the governor Wike.

Dr. Tam-George said that a 15-member committee for the second year celebration of the Wike led administration has been constituted.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government as Chairman while the Commissioner for Housing will serve as Secretary, Commissioners for Information, Works, Sports, Women Affairs, Head of Service, and a Permanent Secretary among others were included as members.

Former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ledum Mitee was a guest of the governor last Wednesday.

Mitee later accompanied Chief Wike to inspect some ongoing projects, which incude the rehabilitation of the Abacha Raod in new GRA in Port Harcourt, the Pleasure Park and State Ecumenical Centre.

Impressed by what he saw, Mitee told newsmen, “This is fantastic, I am impressed. I’m excited by the level of work going on in the state.”

Adding, “the governor has struck a balance of infrastructure with the resources. Therefore, he is able to carry out projects.”

The Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt came calling last Thursday. Governor Wike used the visit to lampoon the – Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom over the recent killings in his state.

Chief Wike observed that Ortom has lost control of his state security and recalled that when similar incidence took place in the state, Ortom, instead of suing for peace, called for emergency rule in Rivers State.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo played host to a delegation of Medical Women who were on an advocacy visit to her. She noted that although efforts have been made to reduce cases of violence against women and the girl child there is still the need to strengthen awareness.

The governor through the deputy governor, addressed the 31st Convocation Granduands of the University of Port Harcourt last Saturday. He said his administration is investing heavily in the education sector due to the fact that education is key in societal development.