Justice Wike Harps On Significance Of Mothers

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has stated that being a mother is one of the most rewarding jobs in the world.

In a special message to mark this year’s Mother’s Day , the Rivers Governor’s Wife said that the society would have been significantly smaller, colder and ill-mannered without the contributions of mothers.

She said: “Without doubt, being a mother is one of the most rewarding jobs in this world. It is safe to say, that our society would be significantly smaller, colder and more ill-mannered without mothers in it. Indeed, no society can exist or continue without mothers, the conduit through which procreation and nuturing is achieved.

“Our mothers teach us how to nurture, to love and respect people. They are mostly the ones, that inculcate the right moral values and ethics in children. Moreso, through her guidance, we as individuals learn how to be sensitive, empathetic and sympathetic to those around us.”

According to her, Mother’s Day is a celebration of the bond of love and affection between a mother and her child, noting that it is a day when the society recognises the significant roles of mothers.

“Mother’s Day or Mothering Sunday is a celebration of the bond of love and affection between a mother and her child. It is an occasion where the child and society remember and acknowledges the essence of motherhood and the effort that goes into giving birth to a new life, rearing and nurturing them to adulthood”, she said.

While suggesting the daily celebration of Mother’s Day because of the inestimable value of motherhood, Justice Nyesom-Wike noted: “I also urge our mothers not to relent in carrying out their unique, indispensable and God-given roles to their children, families and communities, for the greater glory of our dear Rivers State.”

She decried domestic violence against women and the girl child who are future mothers.

She said: “I appeal to our fathers, husbands, brothers, children, other relatives and friends to be committed in the campaign against harmful traditional practices, violence, abuse, discrimination and marginalisation of our women, be it at home, the workplace, schools and communities.”

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor emphasised: “Though showered gifts, rendered songs and praises are surely enjoyed by women who are mothers or mother figures as regarded by many today, but they would be even happier to be loved, cared for and respected by us all for their selfless efforts to us and the society at large.”

She wished all mothers in Rivers State and across the world a blessed and happy Mother’s Day.