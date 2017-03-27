Hard Work Gives Us Success – Alhassan

The Promise Keepers have turned their season around and the player has attributed their impressive run to working hard

Ibrahim Alhassan has attributed Akwa United’s form in the Nigeria Professional Fooball League to hard work.

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium outfit started the season in an unconvincing manner but have since been on a steady rise, recently posting three wins from their last five matches.

And the former Wikki Tourist midfielder, who has, so far, contributed five goals to the resurgence of Abdu Maikaba’s side, says diligence in carrying out their various tasks has propelled them.

“I can say our current form is heavily dependent on hard work both as a team and individuals,” Alhassan told newsmen.

“But that will not in any way make us underrate any team because sincerely, there isn’t any weak team in the NPFL.

“Some people felt we were weak at the start of the season but at this stage they would by now have a rethink. Every match comes with its own unique opportunities and challenges so no match is the same,” he added.

The Promise Keepers take on struggling FC IfeanyiUbah in a topflight encounter on Sunday and the lanky midfielder says they will welcome their visitors with a ‘very tough contest’.

“We may respect IfeanyiUbah as a team but they should expect a very tough contest from us

“It’s an assurance that they will get big challenge from us and I can assure you that we shall come out victorious.