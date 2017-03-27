Group Wants Mobile Police Station In Etche, Omuma

As part of measures to secure lives and properties in Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas of Rivers State, a Non-Governmental Organisation, the Africa Global Development for Drastic Change (AGDDC) has called for Mobile Police station in the axis.

The Group, also called for adequate provision of security equipment for Police stations in both Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas of the state.

The president of the Group, in Rivers State, Prince Dan Mbachi, made the call Thursday at the end of a peace campaign rally held at Okehi, the headquarters of Etche LGA.

Mbachi, who recalled the high level of insecurity in the previous years in the areas, however, commended the Divisional Police Officer (D.P.O) of Etche, SP John Ohams for his sincerity and transparency in curbing crimes and bringing back peace in area.

He also, commended security agencies in Omuma LGA, saying that, the issue of kidnapping and robbery have become things of the past in the area.

The group, who further called for more police personnels to be deployed to the areas, noted that, the number of police officers in there were not enough .

The group president who expressed effort of the group in supporting the police to fight crime in Rivers State including Etche and Ommua areas, called on traditional rulers, stakeholders, politicians and governments at all levels to support the group and the police to maintain. Peace, law and order in the areas.

Mbachi, promised that, the group would not relent in its effort to woo investors to the state, saying that, security of lives and properties were the only gurantee to attract investors to the society.

Enoch Epelle