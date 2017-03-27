FRSC Commends Community Over Donation

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called for more collaboration and support from communities in order to enhance its operational activities.

FRSC Assistant Corps Commander, Eleme Division, Mr. Igwe Arinze, made the call recently in Eleme, shortly after receiving a motor cycle presented to the agency by Woji Community. “In most parts of the world, it is people that, through donations, and other NGO’s that get government jobs done better.

“This is because government’s work is about services, we do not make profit, so it is people that help us by providing logistics that can make us serve the people better,” he said.

He expressed that what Woji people had done through their traditional ruler should be encouraged, even as he urged other communities in the state to emulate the gesture.

“This will help to reduce road traffic congestion and enhance our ability to attend to road traffic crises within a shorter period of time,” he said.

Earlier, the paramount ruler of Woji Community, Eze Emeka Ihunwo, had handed the motorcycle key to the FRSC, officers on behalf of Woji Council of Chiefs.

He urged the FRSC, to help the Rivers State Government succeed.

“We have done this to help them, they came and requested and we have given to them, so let them use it judiciously to help decongest traffic on the road.

Emeka explained that the Woji people were subjects to the Rivers State Government in particular and the Federal Government in general, even as he charged the corps to help make the government succeed, through its operations.

The Woji monarch also inaugurated the Woji Employment Committee to oversee the community’s newly registered company, Woji Community Enterprises, Nigeria Limited.

Eze Ihunwo tasked the committee which is headed by Chief Eberechi Eche to draw in contract for the company, which has five million naira shares.

He said the company would set up employment opportunities for both indigenes and non indigenes in the country.