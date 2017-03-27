Federal Roads: FG Pledges To Reimburse States

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola,has pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to refund expenditure on the execution of federal roads to state governments.

Fashola, who stated this in Ado-Ekiti during a courtesy visit to Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, said the planned refund followed request by several state governments.

The minister said he was in the state to inspect ongoing Federal Government road projects.

He commended the governor over federal road projects executed in the state, adding that the Federal Government was committed to refunding the amount spent on the projects.

According to the minister, we are committed to supporting states toward achieving their developmental objectives and so, efforts are being made to raise the fund through bonds.

Fashola said Federal Government was not in competition with any state government and therefore, urged the governor to support the activities of the Federal Controller of Works in the state.

He said the controller was in the state to ensure the realisation of the Federal Government’s infrastructure developmental plans.

The minister assured that work would resume on roads where engineering designs had been completed in the state, as soon as the 2017 budget was passed.

In his remark, Fayose commended the minister for the visit, adding that coming to the state through road from Abuja was an indication that the minister was prepared to work.

He said the state had no reason to doubt the minister over his promises to refund moneys spent on federal roads, completion of ongoing projects as well commencement of new ones.

Fayose, however, urged the minister to expedite actions in ensuring that the projects were completed before the expiration of the tenure of the present administration in the state.