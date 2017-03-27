Enugu Speaker’s Building Collapses, Injures Workers

A two storey building under construction, belonging to Enugu State Speaker, Hon. Edward Ubochi at Nkpokiti Layout Enugu, has collapsed.

Though, there was no much casualty, except for two workers at the site who sustained various degrees of injuries.

The workers told newsmen at the construction site that they were working when they heard a caving sound which forced them to quickly jump down from the upstairs, where they were working.

However, an ex- member of the Enugu State House of Assembly whose residence is close to the collapsed building, but do not want to be quoted confirmed that the affected building belongs to the Speaker, Ubochi.

But efforts to get the Speaker’s reaction failed, as he refused to respond to text messages put across to his mobile phone for the confirmation of ownership of the house.

Our Correspondent reports that some members of the public who gathered at the scene of the incident blamed it on poor quality of materials used for the building.

The state commissioner for Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, (ECTDA), Mr Chidi Aroh, who rushed to the scene of the incident said that whereas his ministry takes full responsibility for the incident, the agency had since August 2016 given order for stop of work at the site but was disobeyed.

He hinted that he had since dispatched a letter to the police, requesting for the arrest of Engr. Nwokike, who he said was in charge of the site.