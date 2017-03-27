Activist Lauds FG Over Modular Refineries

A prominent social activist, Mr Pat Obiene, has commended the Federal Government for the initiative to set up a modula refineries in the Niger Delta region.

Obiene, who made the commendation in a chat with The Tide, noted that, the initiative is expected to open up the Niger Delta region and fast track development.

He also expressed optimism that, setting up modular refineries would help curb loss of revenue to the FG, occasioned by activities of illegal artisanal refineries going on in the region.

According to Obiene, “modular refinery uses a small scale of equipment that can refine a minimum of 5,000 to 10,000 barrels of crude into either premium motor spirit, kerosene, diesel and maybe, jet fuel”.

The social activist expressed delight that, the FG has come to the realization that, the activities of illegal artisanal refineries going on across the Niger Delta region over the years has resulted in huge revenue loses to the nation’s economy.

In the last couple of years, the illegal artisanal refineries going on across the Niger Delta region has caused the FG huge losses of barrels of oil and regardless of military efforts to stop oil theft and artisanal refinery which has proved abortive, so it became important for the Federal Government to accept the use of modular refineries and for them to do it legally”, he said.

Obiene added that, the initiative would put paid to youth restiveness and explained that, environmental impact assessment, which would ensure environmental sustainability and development would be carried out all designated sites.