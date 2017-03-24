Stepping Out In Iro And Buba

Iro and buba , a style that never dies. It has been in fashion as long as one can remember.

Unlike some styles that are seasonal, Iro and buba is always in fashion, little wonder, fashion designers always advise that very expensive lace materials should not be used for skirt and blouses but Iro and buba. In this way they say, the material will serve the owner for longer years without the wearer running out of fashion.

Iro and buba is a style that cuts across all ages- old and young and even infant. It is suitable for all shapes – slim, fat, tall, and short.

It is a reliable outfit for pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Iro and buba has always been part of the African women’s life for centuries and it brings so much pride and joy to both the native and the elite women. It makes them look rich, glamorous and graceful.

To get the best of Iro and buba, wear them with matching colours of head gear (gele), shoes and bags. Jewelleries, especially beads, are good complements of Iro and buba, as they make the wearer look real African.

Interestingly, Iro and buba can be made with different kinds of materials – lace, tie and dye, Ancra, Kente and many others, thereby ensuring that no matter a woman’s status, she can afford Iro and buba.

So, why don’t you attend that special occasion in Iro and buba and see how you will steal the show?

Calista Ezeaku