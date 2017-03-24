Soludo’s Utterance Angers Anambra Politicians

Some governorship aspirants in Anambra State have described Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s comment that there is “no vacancy in the Anambra Government House’’ as undemocratic.

Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said that there could only be vacancy after another four years.

Soludo made the comments recently, while delivering a lecture marking the third anniversary of Governor Willie Obiano.

The comment had continued to generate criticism by politicians in the state.

An aspirant for the Anambra governorship position on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Barth Nwibe, informed newsmen in Awka that Soludo’s conclusion was against provisions of the Constitution.

Nwibe said Soludo could score the government as he wished, but went too far by placing such bar against aspirants.

”Prof. Soludo gave a lecture and said there was no vacancy in Government House. I do not expect him to say such, for him to say that means the government is up to something undemocratic.’’

A former Secretary to Anambra State Government, Mr Oseloka Obaze, said Soludo had spoken for himself and not the generality of Anambra people.

Oseloka, who is aspiring to contest the governorship position on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said it was wrong for Soludo to make such an open speech.

“He should remember that the constitution and the Electoral Act stipulate elections after every four years.

“I highly respect Soludo as an economist, and I also respect his right of free thought and speech, but such statement could become inflammable when things go wrong during the election.

“I consider it inappropriate for anyone to declare that there was no vacancy in the Anambra State Government House as he did.

“The Constitution stipulates such vacancy every four years, which is why even the incumbent is running for re-election and soliciting endorsement here and there,’’ he said.

The Chairman of Hope Democratic Party in Anambra, Mr Sam Oraegbulam, said Obiano’s administration in the last three years had not been spectacular for people not to run against him.

”Even if it was, there would still be vacancy. We have gone beyond such political practice of impunity. People must be given free hands to participate in the democratic process,’’ he said.