Reconstitute Varsity Governing Councils, SSANU Tells FG

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has called on the Federal Government to reconstitute the governing councils of the nation’s universities.

The union, in a communiqué singed by its National President, Comrade Sampson Chijioke Ugwoke, and the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Salaam Abdussobur, respectively on Wednesday after the Union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, lamented the non-constitution of university governing councils have elapsed.

The union’s NEC in session said, “Appointment into the Governing Councils as many of the present councils of Universities should not be treated as political patronage by the present administration and that government should avail itself of the use of seasoned university administrators whose experience and knowledge of the university system would serve the universities in better stead”.

The union said that, Vice Chancellors cannot run the University Administration as Sole Administrators. Governing councils appointed by the Federal and even some state governments act as checks and balances on the University administration.

The NEC, urged the government to tackle the issue of alleged corrupt practices of some vice chancellors, rather than such indicted vice chancellor subjecting its members that had helped to oppose the high level corruption to harassment and suspension while the government kept mute.

The union alleged that, government’s position amounts to double standard, given the way suspected corrupt judges were arrested recently.