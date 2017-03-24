‘PDP Has No Opposition In C’River’

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Ntufam Edim Inok Edim, says the party has no strong opposition in the State.

Ntufam Edim stated this while inaugurating the Synergy Group at the Party’s secretariat along Murtala Mohammed Highway, Calabar, and the capital city of the State.

He said as the ruling party in the state since 1999, PDP has strong hold in all the political wards of the state.

The State party Chairman said; “Nobody should deceive you that we have any opposition in the state, we are everywhere.”

Ntufam Edim however advised the new political support group of the party to expand its membership across all the political wards in the State.

“You are elites from what I can see here. But have a way of reaching out to your political wards and constituencies in the State before the forthcoming elections,” he advised.

The Party Chairman maintained that as a ruling party in Cross River State, PDP has set a standard, stressing that, “what the party needs is massive mobilization for the party and the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.”

Earlier, the Director- General of Synergy Group, Barrister Tim Ekawu, said the PDP political group was conceived by members of the party from the Northern Senatorial District of the State.

Barrister Ekawu noted that the membership of the group was not restricted to indigenes of the northern part of Cross River State alone, adding that the group intended to synergize with the three senatorial districts of the State to mobilize support for the Party and governor Ben Ayade.

He said the also intended to give maximum support to the party and the governor with its available resources.

“We intend to make your job easy for you. We intend to make our job easy for us. We intend to ensure that our governor remains the highest flier. The purpose of this group is to ensure that the second term of the governor is realised,” stated the Director General of the group.

Barrister Ekawu noted that the vision of the group, “is to become the leading political support group of the PDP that will mobilize and synergize with relevant stakeholders in the State to ensure victory at all polls for all candidates of the party.”

He enumerated some of the aims and objectives of the group to include; sensitise the people at the grassroots about the policies and programmes of the State Government and the party, synergising with other groups in the state to mobilize support for the State Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party.