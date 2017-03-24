Oyigbo Hosts World TB Day Rally, Today

Oyigbo Local Government Area, Rivers State, has been slated to host the 2017 World Tuberculosis Day (WTB) which holds on the 24th of March annually.

Stating this in an exclusive interview, the Desk Officer for Tuberculosis (TB) and Leprosy Control, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Kingsley Alereuchi, said towards today’s rally in Oyigbo, other events had taken place, all geared towards sensitisating the people on what the essence of the WTD.

“According to our usual plans, we target one LGA annually, in which to sensitize the people on TB.

‘In previous years, we had sensitized such LGAs as Ahoada West, Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt. This year, it will hold in Oyigbo LGA that is where the rally will take place”, he said.

Some of the activities that have taken place include a Jumai Service last Friday at the Oyigbo Central Mosque and a commendation service at St Pauls Catholic Church, Oyigb, last Sunday.

There was also sensitization at Komkom market in Oyigbo on Tuesday, while on Wednesday there was sensitization of students of Government Secondary School.

These will be followed with radio and TV talks today as the rally showcases the event, Dr Alereuchi said.

Speaking further, the Desk Officer said the sensitization will be capped with free screening for TB and HIV/AIDS as well as malaria, which is also a symptom of TB.

Dr Alereuchi explained further that going by indications in TB control in Rivers State and Nigeria at large, it is possible for the country to eliminate TB.

‘We can (eliminate TB). It requires political will, which is one of the major concerns of the international community.

‘They want our government to really be committed and also show evidence of what they have done towards it.

“So, this sensitization is actually one of the major strategies to make people become aware and also ensure that we have enough resources like manpower in our health facilities that will cater for those who are ill”, he said.

Sogbeba Dokubo